'Friends' cast to return for reunion special, but no word on SA broadcast

While there's been much excitement and fanfare following the announcement of a Friends reunion special, South African fans of the long-running series may have to wait a while to view the special on local screens.

It was confirmed that the cast of the hit US sitcom would be reuniting for a 25th anniversary special, with rumours swirling that it may be turned into a 12-part series.

The show's stars also posted the news on their Instagram accounts, and a Rolling Stone magazine cover featured the cast from the sitcom's early days with the caption "It's happening ... " much to the delight of fans.

Jennifer Aniston's post attracted nearly 4.8-million likes in three hours.

A celebration of the show, which ended its run in 2004, stars Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer. It will return to the comedy's original sound stage on the Warner Bros Studio lot for an exclusive and unscripted special on streaming platform HBO Max.