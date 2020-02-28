SA men, couch critics and fairytale endings: why we love dating shows

SA loves to be entertained. And we need it — Sona was more stressful than funny this year, the strength of the rand is no joke, and SAA and Eskom are somehow still dealing with the same old drama. More specifically, we love to laugh at ourselves. Well ... at each other.

If you’re looking for fresh giggles this week, look no further than the next episode of Dinner Date SA. It’s back for a second season, and We. Are. Ready.

The rules are simple: A single guy or gal will pick three out of five fellow food lovers to have dinner with, based on what they think of the three-course menus they have presented. Depending on how those dinners go, a match is made. In theory, they go on a few more dates and live happily ever after. In reality? Not so much.

By now you’ve met Jaymal in episode one of the new season. He describes himself as a funny golfer, and adventurous when it comes to food but also says his favourite foods are wholesome family meals from a really big pot. He’s too polite, but I’m immediately suspicious.

Watch the trailer