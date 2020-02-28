Lifestyle

Nostalgia ultra: pop duo Lighthouse Family is heading to SA in March

28 February 2020 - 16:41 By Busang Senne
Keyboardist Paul Tucker and singer Tunde Baiyewu are touring SA as the iconic 90s duo, Lighthouse Family.
Image: Supplied

If you’re looking for a dose of nostalgia from a simpler time when music lacked pretence and the tunes from the 90s reigned supreme, pop/R&B duo Lighthouse Family is coming to SA for the first time.

Lighthouse Family, a humble two-man band formed at Newcastle University, gained international fame from their 1995 six-time platinum debut album Ocean Drive and will perform four shows, in Johannesburg and Cape Town.

Vocalist Tunde Baiyewu and keyboardist Paul Tucker continued to top the charts before taking a brief hiatus after producing pensive hits including High, Lifted, Lost In Space and Raincloud. The pair returned to the studio after 18 years to release their fourth album in 2019, Blue Sky In Your Head.

The throwback favourites are performing at the Montecasino Teatro in Johannesburg from March 20-22, extending the dates due to popular demand and sold out shows.

Their final performance is on March 24 at the Grand Arena at GrandWest in Cape Town.

