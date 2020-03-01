Art

A burst of creativity erupts at the Stellenbosch Triennale

African artists interpret the exhibition's theme 'Tomorrow There will Be More of Us"

The scent of 40 burning candles and a braid of hair above them, threatening to catch fire, and the toll of a slave bell in Stellenbosch — where else? — engage more than visual senses at the Cape's first art Triennale.



The free-to-the-public Stellenbosch Triennale blasted onto the art scene this month following the hugely successful Cape Town Art Fair. The Triennale has installations from 40 acclaimed African artists, all of them currently living in Africa...