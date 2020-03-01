Cape Town Cycle Tour is the most fun (& grandest) race of them all

The Cape Town Cycle Tour is many things to many levels of rider — all of them fun

A head of the 2015 international cycling season, Belgium's Etixx-Quickstep team management met with their owner and main sponsor to plan the year ahead. They'd had a heck of a 2014.



With three former world champions in a squad of superstars, they'd taken 56 victories around the world, including three stages at the Tour de France. They had Mark Cavendish, the world's fastest sprinter, at his peak. Other teams looked at them with envy and longing...