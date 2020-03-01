For Goliaths, small part in Vin Diesel flick 'Bloodshot' is a big deal

For a pair of South African comedians who “dabble” in acting, getting roles in Hollywood superstar Vin Diesel’s latest film was no small feat.



Funnymen Jason and Donovan Goliath said their cameo appearance in a coming US blockbuster, Bloodshot, produced by and starring Diesel, had given them “a taste of Hollywood life”...