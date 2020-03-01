'It was exceptional': Wedding planner Collin Cowie wowed by own big day

The world’s best wedding planner says SA hosts the world’s best kind of wedding — his own.



South African-raised Colin Cowie, now a US-based wedding maestro whose client list includes Tom Cruise and Elton John, tied the knot last weekend in Boschendal, Cape Town, amid a flurry of music, fashion and champagne corks...