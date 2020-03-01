Balance

'Normal bodies' deserve to be a part of the #bodypositive movement too

Almost everyone can relate to logging on to Instagram and feeling disheartened at the number of toned-looking influencers. In fact, a 2019 survey conducted by the Mental Health Foundation found that one in five adults (22%) said images on social media caused them to worry about their body image. Over a third (35%) said they had felt depressed because of their body image.



While the body positive movement is working hard to combat these stereotypes, there's a growing feeling among social-media users that normal-sized bodies — that fall somewhere between "gym-honed" and "curvy" — are being left out of the conversation...