Some of the world's most famous liars — yes, this includes parents

This list of flabbergasting fibbers includes US politicians, the man who 'sold' the Eiffel Tower (twice), the winners of a liar contest

Everybody lies. We can all wax lyrical about the value of honesty and how much integrity we apparently have but we all practise mendacity. But some of us are better at it than others and these are some of the best who have done it.



Count Von Lustig: Arguably the most infamous conman to have ever lived, this Czechoslovakia-born con artist took the art of selling snake oil to new levels. How good was he, you may ask? Well Count (he was not a real aristocrat) Victor Lustig is the only man in history to have sold the Eiffel Tower, twice...