Car Review

The new BMW M135i xDrive shows change isn't always for the better

What used to be a mean-streaked machine has returned from Automotive Finishing School clutching a master's degree in Refinement

For some, evolution can be a cruel mistress. Especially when it comes to the products pumped out by our favourite brands.



I'm a big fan of Apple but the way they've compromised some of their hardware is a perfect example of meddling corporates making change for change's sake. First they removed the headphone jack from the iPhone 7 and then Tim Cook and his merry band of engineers thought it a splendid idea to bring out a new MacBook Air without the traditional old USB port we've used for the last 100 years. I now find myself sniffing around the HP shop...