Lifestyle

Three must-see exhibitions in Cape Town & Joburg this week

From Paul Emmanuel to Barthélémy Toguo, make sure you don't miss out on these local art exhibitions

01 March 2020 - 00:00 By Sunday Times Reporter

1. ARTIST: PAUL EMMANUEL

For the past decade, Emmanuel has challenged conventions around war memorials, questioning which soldiers are memorialised and which are erased. He investigates the masculine stereotypes around war and fighting. He calls his work "counter-memorials", impressing the names of randomly selected servicemen into his skin without reference to rank, nationality or ethnicity...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. 'My daughter dumped me the day before she got married': Thomas Markle Lifestyle
  2. 'It was an isolated incident': Dis-Chem apologises for black face mannequin Lifestyle
  3. 109-year-old heritage home in Westcliff burns down Home & Gardening
  4. Steven Spielberg's daughter Mikaela steps into the limelight as a porn star Health & Sex
  5. No coronavirus case in SA yet, but authorities remain on high alert Health & Sex

Latest Videos

EFF “shuts down Sandton” as they March towards Eskom HQ
'Queen Sono': Netflix's first African original series premieres