Psychology
To live more truthfully, we need to tell fewer lies and embrace the truth more
In their perverse way, liars are guided by truth: they recognise and acknowledge truth but attempt to conceal it
01 March 2020 - 00:03
In early childhood we develop what psychologists call "theory of mind". We grasp that there's a distance between what we know and what other people know, and in turn we grasp that we're able to manipulate this distance. We can get someone else to believe something that we ourselves don't believe.
We start out as terrible liars: vastly overestimating our powers of deception and underestimating how transparent our efforts to deceive are to other people. But over time we become more and more sophisticated - we figure out what sounds plausible, what "rings true", what is and is not easily corroborated - until at last we become rather good at lying. Worryingly good, even...
