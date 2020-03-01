When he's not cooking up a storm, David Higgs has a hunger for cycling

The celebrated chef (and cyclist) of Marble and Saint says he is unplayable if he doesn’t get his rides in

The work hard, play hard, live harder trope of the chef busting a gut and then lining it with whisky and war stories in the trenches of the gourmet kitchen is not for David Higgs, celebrated chef and cyclist. Instead of succumbing to the clichés of his profession, he took to his bike, and found an obsession that neatly offsets his carb intake and his stress.



We asked him about his sporting hustle...