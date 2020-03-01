Last Word
Wondering who Loski is? Here's the 411 on drill music
Get up to speed on the sound that's younger than your teenager but has more spin-offs than the show Black-ish
01 March 2020 - 00:00
The recent death of Brooklyn-born rapper Pop Smoke led to one of two reactions: for those who had an ear trained on the comings and goings on the pop culture street, the news of the up-and-coming drill sensation's murder was sad. Others who heard the news couldn't help but say, "What the hell is drill music?" For those who find themselves in the latter group, congratulations, you've been accepted into Drill 101.
The aim of this course is to get you up to speed on a genre of music whose popularity is growing faster than new coronavirus infections, so you don't look bemused when you hear your kids talking about Harlem Spartans or whatever a Loski is...
