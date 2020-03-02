Zozi Tunzi's heartfelt message to Miss USA, Miss Teen USA for 'not allowing her to feel alone'

Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi has posted a message to Miss USA Cheslie Kryst and Miss Teen USA Kaliegh Garris to let them know how much she appreciates their support and presence in her life as she embarks on a new life in a foreign country.

Tunzi was crowned Miss Universe in December 2019, meaning her life in SA would take a back seat to her new life in New York as the crown holder.

“I found myself in a foreign country and city not knowing anyone but I've never felt alone because you didn't allow it,” Tunzi said.

The trio have been celebrated for representing the first group of black women to hold all three titles at the same time.

Tunzi shares an apartment with Kryst, whom she credits with being the best eyelash supplier and food partner.