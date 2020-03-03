Want to boost your kids' academic performance? Give them a good book to read

New European research has found that reading high-quality books daily could boost a child's academic performance.

Led by the University of Malaga and University College London, the new study looked at questionnaire responses from more than 43,000 Spanish children which were completed when they were aged ten to 11 and again when they were 13 to 14.

The questionnaires asked the children about what they read (such as books, comics, short stories, newspapers and magazines), how much time they spent reading, their attitudes towards school, and their achievement levels in school. The children's parents were also asked about their own reading habits and how involved they were in their child's education.

The findings, published in the journal Oxford Review of Education, showed that the more frequently children read books at age ten to 11, the better they performed in school tests at age 13 to 14.