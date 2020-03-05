Lifestyle

Horse semen, properties & land - a look at William Shatner's unusual divorce settlement

05 March 2020 - 12:33 By Cebelihle Bhengu
William Shatner and his wife Elizabeth Shatner are getting a divorce.
Image: Tommaso Boddi/WireImage

Actor and producer William Shatner filed for divorce from his wife of 18 years, Elizabeth Shatner, and their settlement about who gets what has raised eyebrows.

The actor filed for divorce in mid-December and according to Daily Mail, the settlement and splitting of assets has been finalised. The couple will split their animals, properties and land but William, a passionate horse breeder, insisted on keeping all horse equipment and horse semen, TMZ reported.

William will get two of the couple's horses and two dogs, and Elizabeth will also keep two horses but will not get any dogs.

The couple has a number of properties in Malibu and Los Angeles, and these will be split between them. According to Fox Business, William will keep their home in Studio City, Los Angeles, and another in Three Rivers, California.

Elizabeth will, according to Daily Mail, get a share of their farm in Indiana, and keep their Malibu Cove home, another in Versailles and one in Kentucky. She will also keep their Mercedes-Benz, Ford Explora and BMW.

