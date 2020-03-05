Release of James Bond movie 'No Time to Die' delayed over coronavirus fears

The makers of the new James Bond movie due for global release next month said on Wednesday it would be delayed until November amid fears over the new coronavirus outbreak.

The film, No Time to Die, had been set to have its premiere in London on March 31, before its rollout worldwide in April.

"MGM, Universal and Bond producers, Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, announced today that after careful consideration and thorough evaluation of the global theatrical marketplace, the release of No Time to Die will be postponed until November 2020," said a tweet from the official 007 Twitter account.

"The film will be released in the UK on November 12, 2020 with worldwide release dates to follow, including the US launch on November 25, 2020."

The postponement of the latest chapter in the legendary franchise came as concern over the Covid-19 epidemic continued to mount globally.