Lifestyle

Release of James Bond movie 'No Time to Die' delayed over coronavirus fears

The latest installment had been set to have its premiere in London on March 31, before its rollout worldwide in April

05 March 2020 - 12:12 By AFP Relaxnews
The new James Bond in "No Time To Die" release date has been postponed amid concerns over the coronavirus.
The new James Bond in "No Time To Die" release date has been postponed amid concerns over the coronavirus.
Image: Nicola Dove/ MGM via AFP Relaxnews

The makers of the new James Bond movie due for global release next month said on Wednesday it would be delayed until November amid fears over the new coronavirus outbreak.

The film, No Time to Die, had been set to have its premiere in London on March 31, before its rollout worldwide in April.

"MGM, Universal and Bond producers, Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, announced today that after careful consideration and thorough evaluation of the global theatrical marketplace, the release of No Time to Die will be postponed until November 2020," said a tweet from the official 007 Twitter account.

"The film will be released in the UK on November 12, 2020 with worldwide release dates to follow, including the US launch on November 25, 2020."

The postponement of the latest chapter in the legendary franchise came as concern over the Covid-19 epidemic continued to mount globally.

WATCH | James Bond fans rejoice: the first 'No Time to Die' trailer is here

A car chase, a feisty rival spy and a love interest: fans of James Bond have got their first taste of the upcoming film 'No Time To Die'.
Lifestyle
2 months ago

The virus, which first emerged in the Chinese city of Wuhan late last year, has since infected more than 93,000 people worldwide and killed more than 3,200, mainly in China, with numerous countries now struggling to contain its spread.

Some have begun to cancel events like football matches, carnivals, concerts and commercial gatherings such as the Geneva International Motor Show.

The organisers of the London Book Fair, one of the largest book-publishing trade fairs in the world which was due to take place from March 10 to 12, said on Wednesday it had scrapped this year's event.

Britain had confirmed 85 Covid-19 cases as of Wednesday but no deaths.

The government has not ordered the cancellation of events, but said it may be required to take such action if the virus continues to spread.

No Time to Die, the 25th installment of the fictional British spy saga, sees Bond drawn out of retirement in Jamaica by his old friend and CIA agent Felix Leiter.

The new James Bond film finally has a title & a release date

The next James Bond film starring Daniel Craig as 007 will be called No Time To Die and released in April 2020, the storied franchise announced on ...
Lifestyle
6 months ago

It is expected to be actor Daniel Craig's last outing as 007, after starring in four previous films.

Reports emerged last month that the filmmakers had cancelled its Beijing premiere as well as a promotional tour originally set for April.

China, the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak, is a key market for Hollywood blockbusters, with its population of more than a billion people and where cinema-going has soared in popularity in recent years.

The last Bond film Spectre — released in 2015 — set box office records for a 2D film in China, while grossing more than $880 million (971 million euros) worldwide, according to movie industry magazines.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Brave squirrel mom outsmarts deadly cobra, sending it slithering back ... Travel
  2. Zozi Tunzi's heartfelt message to Miss USA, Miss Teen USA for 'not allowing her ... Lifestyle
  3. SA men, couch critics and fairytale endings: why we love dating shows Lifestyle
  4. I'm a South African citizen living abroad. Can I come home on an expired SA ... Travel
  5. Cape's illicit dagga growers fear legalisation will compromise quality Lifestyle

Latest Videos

‘Reckless & negligent’: Parktown teachers and lodge fingered in Mpianzi report
Unpacked: SA's second recession in two years