The most eye-catching and surprising auction sales for 2019

From stainless steel rabbits, to sneakers, watches and whiskys, these are some of the most eye-catching and surprising auction sales of 2019 released in the latest wealth report from consultancy Knight Frank.

Highest on the list was the 1986 stainless steel rabbit sculpture by Jeff Koons which broke the auction record for any work by a living artist when it was sold by Christie’s New York for just over US$91m in May last year.

A new world record for a bottle of whisky was set in October last year when Sotheby’s sold a bottle of The Macallan Fine & Rare 60-Year-Old 1926 for £1.5m in London.

Bonhams set a record for a Hanyu Ichiru Malt Full Card Series when it sold a collection for HK$7.2m at its Fine and Rare Wine and Whisky sale in August.