Weekend DIY project: how to paint your wooden garage door

When you own a home, there are often big home projects that come up that we avoid but are necessary to maintain your home and keep it looking beautiful. Dulux partnered up with blogger and DIY extraordinaire Karen Kelly of Lovilee for a series of DIY projects around her house to share some easy tips for all South Africans to try.

In the second instalment of the three-part series the Dulux team helps her refurbish her wooden garage door, she had started working on it and sanded the surface but never really went back to finish it off.

To help her with tips on how to tackle this DIY project, Kelly consulted with Dulux national technical services manager, Dawid du Plessis, who took her through the steps she needed to take to prep the wood surface and the Dulux products she would need for a long-lasting fresh look.

With all the advice and know-how, Kelly put her DIY gear on and started sanding down the surface to ensure there was no gloss residue from the previous product on the doors. After cleaning off the last bit of dust with a brush, she used mineral turpentine to clean the surface before she used the Dulux Woodgard Exterior Timba preservative.

Watch the video below