5 common sleep disorders and what causes them

What prevents us from getting a restful night's sleep?

SLEEP PARALYSIS



Often characterised by a transient inability to move or speak during sleep transitions such as falling asleep or waking up. It may last for several minutes. In general, the ability to move your eyes is preserved. It is one of a group of parasomnias, or sleep disorders, which include nightmare disorder enuresis (bed wetting), exploding head syndrome and catathrenia (sleep groaning)...