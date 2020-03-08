Talent
Alice Krige: a timeline of one of SA's most famous exports
We trace the award-winning actress's journey from Upington to the world's stage
08 March 2020 - 00:00
1954: Alice Krige is born in Upington in what is now the Northern Cape.
1975: She graduates from Rhodes University, Grahamstown, with an undergraduate degree in psychology and literature. Goes on to complete an honours degree in drama...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.