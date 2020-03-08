Talent

Alice Krige is flying high as the fabled witch in 'Gretel & Hansel'

Steve Goldman chats to one of SA's best exports about playing the witch - or, as she puts it, a woman 'weary of life'

From Queen Helena to Holda (with a bit of haruspex in between), South African actress Alice Krige has been on a tear. Fresh from the latest installment of her hit Netflix movie series A Christmas Prince (playing the kindly Queen Helena), and Amazon's Carnival Row (as the decidedly darker "haruspex" Aoife Tsigani), the formidable character actress now descends into a realm of terror with her new film, Gretel & Hansel.



Blowing the dust off the Brothers Grimm classic, the new frightener from Oz Perkins (I Am the Pretty Thing that Lives in the House), features Krige as the story's fabled witch - given layers of unsettling power and complexity thanks to the actor's unnerving performance - who takes Sophia Lillis (It) and newcomer Sammy Leaky into her woodland home before gradually revealing her dark intentions...