Lifestyle

The A-Listers

Celebrities dazzle at the Veuve Clicquot Polo

The day drew a crowd of the fabulous and the stylish, with a smattering of the overdressed

Craig Jacobs Columnist
08 March 2020 - 00:00

It is renowned as one of the most sparkling events on the social calendar, an afternoon spent sipping French bubbles while watching fast-paced polo in a pretty-as-a-postcard setting.

Now in its 10th year, the Veuve Clicquot Masters Polo Invitational took place last Sunday at Val de Vie Estate in the heart of Cape Town’s winelands...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Will you die from the coronavirus? Study reveals who is most at risk Health & Sex
  2. WATCH | Brave squirrel mom outsmarts deadly cobra, sending it slithering back ... Travel
  3. Yes, you can still access Google on your new Huawei Y7p Lifestyle
  4. Can spekboom save the planet? Sadly, the claims appear to be misleading Lifestyle
  5. SA men, couch critics and fairytale endings: why we love dating shows Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Alcohol & drugs led to 'broken-hearted' Ninow acting out of character: defence ...
Health minister confirms first case of coronavirus in SA