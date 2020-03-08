Humour

Coining it (& learning a trick or two) on YouTube

The video-sharing platform has become the perfect place to get tips and get a side hustle going

Getting dressed the other day, I discovered that one of the pocket zippers on my sweat pants was broken. The slider had slipped off the zipper track. Ordinarily, I would just walk around all day with an open pocket. But I was inspired to get it fixed. So I did just that. No, I didn't take it to a seamstress.



I whipped out my phone, logged on to YouTube and searched "How to fix a broken zipper". Armed only with a pair of tiny pincers, I had my zipper back in sliding business about seven minutes and three attempts later. I was so chuffed with my handiwork I spent the rest of the day pointing at my zipper and telling folks, "I fix zippers in my spare time, you know."..