Hallucinations, paranoia: here's what happens when you don't sleep
Your body goes through various changes the longer you stay awake. Here are a few of the most frightening
08 March 2020 - 00:00
FIRST 24 HOURS
The body undergoes subtle hormonal changes - cortisol and thyroid-stimulating hormone levels increase, leading to a rise in blood pressure. The person experiences impaired co-ordination, loss of memory, faulty judgment, deterioration in decision-making and a decline in eye-hand co-ordination. They also become more emotional and hearing is suppressed...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.