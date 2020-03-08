Lifestyle

Hallucinations, paranoia: here's what happens when you don't sleep

Your body goes through various changes the longer you stay awake. Here are a few of the most frightening

Andrea Nagel Journalist
08 March 2020 - 00:00

FIRST 24 HOURS

The body undergoes subtle hormonal changes - cortisol and thyroid-stimulating hormone levels increase, leading to a rise in blood pressure. The person experiences impaired co-ordination, loss of memory, faulty judgment, deterioration in decision-making and a decline in eye-hand co-ordination. They also become more emotional and hearing is suppressed...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Will you die from the coronavirus? Study reveals who is most at risk Health & Sex
  2. WATCH | Brave squirrel mom outsmarts deadly cobra, sending it slithering back ... Travel
  3. Yes, you can still access Google on your new Huawei Y7p Lifestyle
  4. Can spekboom save the planet? Sadly, the claims appear to be misleading Lifestyle
  5. SA men, couch critics and fairytale endings: why we love dating shows Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Alcohol & drugs led to 'broken-hearted' Ninow acting out of character: defence ...
Health minister confirms first case of coronavirus in SA