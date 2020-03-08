Hallucinations, paranoia: here's what happens when you don't sleep

Your body goes through various changes the longer you stay awake. Here are a few of the most frightening

FIRST 24 HOURS



The body undergoes subtle hormonal changes - cortisol and thyroid-stimulating hormone levels increase, leading to a rise in blood pressure. The person experiences impaired co-ordination, loss of memory, faulty judgment, deterioration in decision-making and a decline in eye-hand co-ordination. They also become more emotional and hearing is suppressed...