'It resonated with so many people': Cast reflects on Isidingo legacy as soapie ends

As the soapie ends, its stars recall some memorable moments

It is a scene actor Jack Devnarain will —never forget, and one of his most memorable moments during the 15 years he played Rajesh Kumar on Isidingo.



He is in bed in a steamy make-out session. As the cameras roll and he begins his lengthy monologue to co-star Krijay Govender, he notices out of the corner of his eye that a candle has set fire to a curtain. Does he jump up and stop filming, or finish off his scene before alerting the crew?..