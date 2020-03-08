Terror

Sleep paralysis: the Gollum-like demon that sits on your chest

Sleep is a complex process during which any number of things can go wrong

A couple of years ago I had a regular visitor during my sleep. She visited me late in the night and always took me by surprise.



She was an ominous, faceless figure dressed in a black robe that melted into the floor and a large hood that stooped below where her eye should be...