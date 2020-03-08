Motoring

Tackling the Emerald Speed Fest — with a Toyota GR Supra and bucket

Thomas Falkiner and his Toyota GR Supra almost win the inaugural race - until his stomach fails him

If you are a fan of motorsport you'll know that fewer people are making the trek to the track to watch races. Maybe it's because the tickets are too expensive. Maybe it's because the fields have started to wear too thin.



Maybe people have just grown tired of watching cars go around the same old tracks all day long? Whatever it is, there's no denying that our local motorsport scene deserves some serious reinvention. To steal a quote from Lord Hesketh (the infamous team owner who gave James Hunt his first- ever drive in Formula 1) "It's a flat bottle of champagne in need of a rather good shake."..