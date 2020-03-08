Documentary

'The Cave' reveals the unseen horrors - and heroes - of Syria war

Oscar-nominated doccie about a secret underground hospital is part of National Geographic's programming titled 'Women of Impact'

She's an unlikely war hero - in a white coat and black scarf with a calming voice. But Dr Amani Ballour and her team saved hundreds, if not thousands, of children's and adults' lives in an underground hospital in a cave during Syria's vicious and ongoing war.



"Everything you see is still happening now. People are still being bombed and killed and fleeing and the international community is doing nothing," says Amani, who ran the hospital in The Cave - an Oscar-nominated documentary on National Geographic today...