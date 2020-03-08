Lifestyle

On My Radar

The talented SA artist Lalla Hirayama thinks is worth watching

The media darling shares the book, place and restaurant currently on her radar

08 March 2020 - 00:00 By Sanet Oberholzer

Japanese-born Lalla Hirayama is a darling of the South African entertainment industry. After making her TV debut at the age of 15 on eTV she's moved on to become an actress, model, entrepreneur, YouTuber, hip-hop DJ and SuperSport host, which took her to Japan last year to cover the Rugby World Cup.

At the end of last year she added Jameson brand ambassador to her resumé, adding to her image as a woman in a man's world of rugby and now, whiskey. We spoke to the dazzling dame to find out what's currently on her radar...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Will you die from the coronavirus? Study reveals who is most at risk Health & Sex
  2. WATCH | Brave squirrel mom outsmarts deadly cobra, sending it slithering back ... Travel
  3. Yes, you can still access Google on your new Huawei Y7p Lifestyle
  4. Can spekboom save the planet? Sadly, the claims appear to be misleading Lifestyle
  5. SA men, couch critics and fairytale endings: why we love dating shows Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Alcohol & drugs led to 'broken-hearted' Ninow acting out of character: defence ...
Health minister confirms first case of coronavirus in SA