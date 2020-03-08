Movie Review

There's no saving Guy Ritchie's 'The Gentlemen'

The former king of British cinema makes a desperate attempt to relive past glories. Someone should tell him times have changed and movies have changed with them

Two decades ago the world was a different place. It was the era of the lad mag, the metrosexual and the mockney gangster high jinx of the films of everyone's favourite cinematic geezer - Guy Ritchie.



Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels, Ritchie's breakout, oh so stylish, coolly soundtracked and well-dressed, character-filled crime caper, captured the imaginations of blokes who liked to tell tall tales in London's gentlemen's clubs of the unbelievable exploits of the city's East End gangster legends...