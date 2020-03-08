Lifestyle

Art Review

Two SA artists take New York by storm with their compelling exhibitions

Not since the 1960s has SA painting felt so of the moment

08 March 2020 - 00:01 By Sean O'Toole

After decades of neglect, SA painting is enjoying a full-blown moment in the northern hemisphere.

Following shortly on assured solo shows in 2019 by Lisa Brice in London, Alexandra Karakashian in Madrid and Simphiwe Ndzube in Bucharest, Cinga Samson from Cape Town and Serge Alain Nitegeka from Johannesburg are currently exhibiting in New York. Yes baby, New York! Where careers are sanctified and bank balances recalibrated...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Will you die from the coronavirus? Study reveals who is most at risk Health & Sex
  2. WATCH | Brave squirrel mom outsmarts deadly cobra, sending it slithering back ... Travel
  3. Yes, you can still access Google on your new Huawei Y7p Lifestyle
  4. Can spekboom save the planet? Sadly, the claims appear to be misleading Lifestyle
  5. SA men, couch critics and fairytale endings: why we love dating shows Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Alcohol & drugs led to 'broken-hearted' Ninow acting out of character: defence ...
Health minister confirms first case of coronavirus in SA