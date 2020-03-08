Why you need your sleep: it's a matter of life and death

Sleep deprivation is increasing our risk of depression, cancer, heart attack and dementia. It’s time to repair our relationship with this basic human function

For centuries writers and artists have been fascinated by the mysterious state of sleep, revisiting it time and time again. Perhaps it's because sleep, although a basic human function and a necessity, is a unique experience for everybody and cannot be shared. Once asleep we walk alone in our dreams.



Today society remains obsessed with sleep. We discuss it at length, we complain of being tired and often wear our exhaustion like a badge of honour. Ask someone how they slept and the answer is likely to be "not very well"...