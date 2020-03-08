Why you need your sleep: it's a matter of life and death
Sleep deprivation is increasing our risk of depression, cancer, heart attack and dementia. It’s time to repair our relationship with this basic human function
08 March 2020 - 00:03
For centuries writers and artists have been fascinated by the mysterious state of sleep, revisiting it time and time again. Perhaps it's because sleep, although a basic human function and a necessity, is a unique experience for everybody and cannot be shared. Once asleep we walk alone in our dreams.
Today society remains obsessed with sleep. We discuss it at length, we complain of being tired and often wear our exhaustion like a badge of honour. Ask someone how they slept and the answer is likely to be "not very well"...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.