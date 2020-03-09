WATCH | Zozi Tunzi serves a 'lil sass' on International Women's Day

Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi showed women a lot of love and a little sass in a short message on International Women's Day on Sunday.

In a video on Instagram she showed off a fierce gown and her skills as a model, asking: "What's International Women's Day without woman and a lil sass?"

Tunzi's gown was by Indonesian fashion designer Tex Saverio. The sheer white dress had crystal and feather detail, a high neck and deep slit at the front.