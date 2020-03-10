Obamas to produce new Netflix film based on one of Barack's favourite books

Based on the novel Exit West by Mohsin Hamid, the film starring actor Riz Ahmed will be produced by the Russo brothers, who initiated the project, as well as the Obamas. Shooting is set to begin this spring.

Hot on the heels of the success of their documentary "American Factory," the former American presidential couple is about to embark on another Netflix project.

The US press reports that Michelle and Barack Obama's production company Higher Ground is set to produce the film adaptation of the novel Exit West by Pakistani writer Mohsin Hamid.

The venture has also caught the attention of the streaming giant which will co-produce along with Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo, who have been working on the project since 2017.

ONE OF BARACK OBAMA'S FAVOURITE BOOKS

The Russo brothers acquired the rights to the novel in August 2017, just five months after its publication in the United States. At the time, it was announced that Morten Tyldum, who is best known for his work on the historical drama the Imitation Game, would direct and the screenplay would be written by Jessica Goldberg.

Since then, Tyldum has been replaced as director by Franco-Algerian Yann Demange, while a new screenwriter has yet to be named. A release date has yet to be disclosed for the venture, however, Deadline reports that shooting is set to begin this spring.