'Everyone is connecting': finding love amid the coronavirus outbreak

People are being warned against cheek-kissing and handshakes for fear of spreading the coronavirus. But at such a time, are love and dating also on hold?

Some in Paris, seen by its fans as the capital of romance, seem happy to flout the advice against physical contact and put their quest for love first.

On Camille's second date with Olivier, who she met via dating app Tinder, he offered her a sip from his drink at a Paris movie theatre. There was only one straw.

"I hesitated for several seconds, and then I said 'yes' because I was afraid I would spoil the moment," the French architect recalled.

In the end, they kissed.

The World Health Organisation (WHO), which has warned of a real threat of the coronavirus outbreak becoming a pandemic — meaning it has truly spread worldwide — has no specific advice for people pursuing amorous agendas.

"WHO's advice on prevention applies to all social situations," the UN's health arm said in a statement sent to AFP in response to a query.