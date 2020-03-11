'If I shed the layers, I am a sl*t': Billie Eilish takes aim at body-shamers
She may be one of the most loved musicians in the world right now, but even Billie Eilish has to deal with body-shaming.
You would think that in 2020, people would be allowed to embrace their bodies without having to put up with drama.
But Billie reminded us all that haters are more destructive than the coronavirus when she opened her Where Do We Go? world tour on Monday with a hectic video addressing those who judge her body and clothing.
According to The Guardian UK, the video starts with her slowly taking off her clothes until she is in her bra, sinking into a dark pool.
“Do you know me? Do you really know me? You have opinions about my opinions, about my music, about my clothes, about my body. Some people hate what I wear; some people praise it. Some people use it to shame others; some people use it to shame me.
“So while I feel your stares, your disapproval or your sighs of relief, if I lived by them, I'd never be able to move.
“Would you like me to be smaller? Weaker? Softer? Taller? Would you like me to be quiet? Do my shoulders provoke you? Does my chest? Am I my stomach? My hips? The body I was born with, is it not what you wanted? If what I wear is comfortable, I am not a woman. If I shed the layers, I am a sl*t. Though you've never seen my body, you still judge it and judge me for it. Why?”
Last year she addressed criticism about her body in a campaign for Calvin Klein.
“I never want the world to know everything about me. I mean, that's why I wear big, baggy clothes, nobody can have an opinion because they haven't seen what's underneath, you know?”
She also touched on the topic in an interview with Pharrell Williams for V Magazine, saying: “From my parents, the positive comments about how I dress have this sl*t shaming element. Like, ‘I am so glad that you are dressing like a boy, so that other girls can dress like boys, so that they aren’t sl*ts.’ That’s basically what it sounds like to me. And I can’t express how) strongly I do not appreciate that, at all.”