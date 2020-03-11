'If I shed the layers, I am a sl*t': Billie Eilish takes aim at body-shamers

She may be one of the most loved musicians in the world right now, but even Billie Eilish has to deal with body-shaming.

You would think that in 2020, people would be allowed to embrace their bodies without having to put up with drama.

But Billie reminded us all that haters are more destructive than the coronavirus when she opened her Where Do We Go? world tour on Monday with a hectic video addressing those who judge her body and clothing.

According to The Guardian UK, the video starts with her slowly taking off her clothes until she is in her bra, sinking into a dark pool.