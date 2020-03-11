'Star Wars' actor, Netflix join forces to produce films for Africa

Netflix has chosen an actor from the ultra-popular Star Wars universe to develop films on African stories, the American press reported on Tuesday, March 10. The project will play a key role in the American streaming giant's drive to conquer the African market on which it is betting heavily.

The star of the forthcoming drama Naked Singularity, John Boyega has cut a deal to develop films for the American giant Netflix. The man best known for his role as Finn in such films as Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is to produce films aimed at developing the streaming platform's market in Africa, reports the American press.

Via his company UpperRoom Productions, the British actor will oversee the production and development of films, shot in languages other than English that are mainly focused on East and West Africa.

According to Variety, John Boyega's company has said it "will develop film projects based on stories, cast, characters, crew, literary properties, mythology, screenplays and/or other elements in or around African countries."