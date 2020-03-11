Lifestyle

WATCH | Prince Harry supposedly pranked, thinks he's talking to Greta Thunberg and her father

11 March 2020 - 13:31 By Busang Senne

A video has surfaced of Prince Harry being “duped” by a pair of Russian pranksters. The royal allegedly thought he was having a telephone conversation with climate change activist Greta Thunberg and her father, Svante, about environmentalism.

The animated video features a voice reportedly of Prince Harry, as he speaks about challenges with inadequate global governance and getting policymakers to care about climate change.

“We have to almost physically shake these people and get them to realise that not only are they stealing from your future, which you’ve said over and over again, [and] which I applaud you for, but that they are directly responsible for actually killing people and wiping out whole communities.

“I’m confident within the next five to 10 years things will change, but we can’t wait five or 10 years. So I think if Donald Trump can become president of the United States of America then anything is possible, right?” he said.  

