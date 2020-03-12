Lifestyle

Pandemic, but make it fashion: Naomi Campbell wears hazmat suit in fear of Covid-19

12 March 2020 - 07:05 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Model Naomi Campbell is a self-proclaimed germophobe.
Image: REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Supermodel and self-proclaimed germophobe Naomi Campbell may have gone too far in protecting herself from the global outbreak of coronavirus.

She took to Instagram to share snaps of herself wearing a hazmat suit, face mask, pink latex gloves and goggles at Los Angeles International Airport. And being who she is, Naomi looks as if she jumped off a magazine shoot in the protective gear.

View this post on Instagram

Safety first.

A post shared by Naomi Campbell (@naomi) on

Naomi has long preached good hygiene and protection from germs.

In July 2019 she shared her travel routine, which includes wearing gloves and sanitising her surroundings.

“Clean anything you can touch, anything you can possibly touch. This is what I do on every plane I get on. I don't care what people think of me, it's my health and it makes me feel better,” she said on an episode of her YouTube series, Being Naomi.

