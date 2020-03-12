Lifestyle

Tom Hanks and wife ‘fine’ after being diagnosed with coronavirus

12 March 2020 - 07:17 By Kyle Zeeman
Actor Tom Hanks told his followers that he and his wife, Rita Wilson, have coronavirus.
Actor Tom Hanks told his followers that he and his wife, Rita Wilson, have coronavirus.
Image: Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Veteran US actor Tom Hanks is the latest big name to be diagnosed with coronavirus.

The Cast Away star announced on Wednesday that he and his wife, Rita Wilson, have tested positive.

According to The New York Times, the pair are in Australia, where Tom is set to film a movie about Elvis Presley.

In an Instagram post, Tom explained: “We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers, too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the coronavirus and were found to be positive.”

He said they will be “tested, observed and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires”.

“Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no?” he said.

Tom and Rita are in their sixties and Tom has type two diabetes, leading to fears for the couple's health.

But their son, Chet, has called for calm, telling fans: Yea, it's true my parents got coronavirus. Crazy ... I just got off the phone with them. They are both fine. They're not even that sick. They're not worried about it. They're not trippin', but they're going through the necessary health precautions, obviously.

“I don't think it's anything to be too worried about. I appreciate everyone's concern and the well wishes. I think it's all going to be alright. I appreciate it. Everybody stay safe out there. Much love.” 

Meanwhile, social media went into chaos mode at the news, with fans flooding timelines with reactions.

MORE

Charlize Theron brought to tears by Tom Hanks' tribute to her at the Golden Globes

Here are the winners in key categories for the 77th Golden Globe Awards, which were handed out in Beverly Hills, US, on Sunday.
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

Western Cape's first coronavirus patient in self-isolation

The Western Cape's first novel coronavirus patient is in self-isolation, two days after arriving in Cape Town from a visit to Europe.
News
21 hours ago

WATCH | Coughs upset taxi passengers amid coronavirus fears

Public transport users are becoming increasingly cautious about the coronavirus.
News
20 hours ago

WATCH | Cured of coronavirus: recovered patients speak

The coronavirus is considered most dangerous for the elderly and those with underlying health conditions. Having the virus can be fatal, and more ...
News
20 hours ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Brave squirrel mom outsmarts deadly cobra, sending it slithering back ... Travel
  2. 'It resonated with so many people': Cast reflects on Isidingo legacy as soapie ... Lifestyle
  3. Cape Town among world's worst 30 cities for time wasted in traffic jams Lifestyle
  4. WATCH | Zozi Tunzi serves a 'lil sass' on International Women's Day Lifestyle
  5. WATCH | Prince Harry supposedly pranked, thinks he's talking to Greta Thunberg ... Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Cured of coronavirus: recovered patients speak
Ramaphosa sends off SANDF: Wuhan repatriation of South Africans begins