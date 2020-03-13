‘Cancel 2020’- LeBron James on coronavirus is all of us
“World War 3,” deadly bush fires, Kobe Bryant and Joseph Shabalala’s death, load-shedding and the coronavirus: we need a medal of bravery for surviving 2020 so far — and it’s only March.
While more and more sporting events and gatherings around the world get cancelled, US basketball player LeBron James thinks we should just go ahead and cancel the whole year.
And, honestly, we are here for it.
Taking to social media on Thursday after the NBA announced that it was suspending games due to coronavirus concerns, LeBron preached that it's been “a rough three months”.
Man we cancelling sporting events, school, office work, etc etc. What we really need to cancel is 2020! 🤦🏾♂️. Damn it’s been a rough 3 months. God bless and stay safe🙏🏾— LeBron James (@KingJames) March 12, 2020
Stephen Curry was on the same vibe, telling his followers that 2020 can miss us all.
“2020 ain't it. Don't know what to compare this situation to ... just gotta buckle up and take care of yourself and those around you. Basketball will be back at some point but right now, protect yourself and stay safe out there!” he wrote.
2020 aint it. Don't know what to compare this situation to…just gotta buckle up and take care of yourself and those around you. Basketball will be back at some point but right now, protect yourself and stay safe out there!— Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) March 12, 2020