Lifestyle

‘Cancel 2020’- LeBron James on coronavirus is all of us

13 March 2020 - 09:30 By Kyle Zeeman
LeBron James is not a fan of 2020.
LeBron James is not a fan of 2020.
Image: Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

“World War 3,” deadly bush fires, Kobe Bryant and Joseph Shabalala’s death, load-shedding and the coronavirus: we need a medal of bravery for surviving 2020 so far — and it’s only March.

While more and more sporting events and gatherings around the world get cancelled, US basketball player LeBron James thinks we should just go ahead and cancel the whole year.

And, honestly, we are here for it.

Taking to social media on Thursday after the NBA announced that it was suspending games due to coronavirus concerns, LeBron preached that it's been “a rough three months”.

Stephen Curry was on the same vibe, telling his followers that 2020 can miss us all.

“2020 ain't it. Don't know what to compare this situation to ... just gotta buckle up and take care of yourself and those around you. Basketball will be back at some point but right now, protect yourself and stay safe out there!” he wrote.

MORE

WATCH | Coughs upset taxi passengers amid coronavirus fears

Public transport users are becoming increasingly cautious about the coronavirus.
News
1 day ago

Special Cabinet meeting called to discuss coronavirus

The South African government has called a special Cabinet meeting to discuss the coronavirus, which has been declared a pandemic by the World Health ...
News
4 hours ago

WATCH | Cured of coronavirus: recovered patients speak

The coronavirus is considered most dangerous for the elderly and those with underlying health conditions. Having the virus can be fatal, and more ...
News
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Tom Hanks and wife ‘fine’ after being diagnosed with coronavirus Lifestyle
  2. No, they're not the same thing! How coronavirus differs from flu Health & Sex
  3. WATCH | Brave squirrel mom outsmarts deadly cobra, sending it slithering back ... Travel
  4. EXPLAINED | Coronavirus: Pandemic declaration, what it means and why you should ... Health & Sex
  5. 'It resonated with so many people': Cast reflects on Isidingo legacy as soapie ... Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Cape Town airport gears up for coronavirus
Cured of coronavirus: recovered patients speak