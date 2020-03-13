‘Cancel 2020’- LeBron James on coronavirus is all of us

“World War 3,” deadly bush fires, Kobe Bryant and Joseph Shabalala’s death, load-shedding and the coronavirus: we need a medal of bravery for surviving 2020 so far — and it’s only March.

While more and more sporting events and gatherings around the world get cancelled, US basketball player LeBron James thinks we should just go ahead and cancel the whole year.

And, honestly, we are here for it.