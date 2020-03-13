Lifestyle

We're all in the same boat, 'nervous' Naomi Campbell says about Covid-19

The British supermodel has been spotted wearing protective gear while preparing to board

13 March 2020 - 14:39 By Khanyisile Ngcobo
British supermodel Naomi Campbell has urged people to take Covid-19 seriously.
Image: Kristy Sparow/Getty Images

A "nervous" Naomi Campbell has urged the world to take the deadly coronavirus seriously and learn something from the global outbreak..

The British supermodel took to Instagram to post a video highlighting the seriousness of Covid-19, and to share her nervousness about flying amid the outbreak.

"I'm in LA (Los Angeles). I'm flying back home to New York. I'm not gonna lie to you and say I'm not nervous to take this flight, but I am.

"The coronavirus is real, it is serious," Campbell stressed as she prepared for her journey.

A serious-faced Campbell said: "We are all in the same boat and ought to learn something from this."

The supermodel said more would be revealed on her YouTube channel, Naomi, tomorrow. 

Campbell's video comes days after she posted images of herself wearing protective gear at Los Angeles International airport.

In the snaps, captioned "safety first", Campbell can be seen with gloves, a mask and a full-body hazmat suit as she prepares to board. 

The virus has infected so far 130,000 people in 116 countries and territories and has killed at least 4,900 people, according to an AFP tally.

Sporting events have been cancelled, schools and tourist attractions shut down and events postponed in a bid to contain the outbreak.

