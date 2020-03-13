We're all in the same boat, 'nervous' Naomi Campbell says about Covid-19

A "nervous" Naomi Campbell has urged the world to take the deadly coronavirus seriously and learn something from the global outbreak..

The British supermodel took to Instagram to post a video highlighting the seriousness of Covid-19, and to share her nervousness about flying amid the outbreak.

"I'm in LA (Los Angeles). I'm flying back home to New York. I'm not gonna lie to you and say I'm not nervous to take this flight, but I am.

"The coronavirus is real, it is serious," Campbell stressed as she prepared for her journey.

A serious-faced Campbell said: "We are all in the same boat and ought to learn something from this."