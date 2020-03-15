Lifestyle

Music

Berita, Ami Faku & more: meet SA's new generation of fierce female artists

Four talented young women are making their voices heard in the SA music industry. We spoke to them about the pressures of being innovative and the future of local music

15 March 2020 - 00:02 By Thango Ntwasa

Hardly a year goes by without a new music genre pulsating through our playlists or favourite hangout joints. With fingers firmly on the pulse of South African music, female artists have dominated in all these genres. From the sultry new wave sounds of soul to the definitive beats of gqom, the industry is opening up and making space for women to take over.

After her debut on the second season of The Voice South Africa, Ami Faku is steadily becoming a household name. Her debut album, Imali, has left an indelible footprint on the digital music industry, with three songs featuring in Apple Music's Best Songs of 2019. She was also on Spotify's Top 10 most streamed female musicians in SA...

