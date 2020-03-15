Bombshelter Beast's Marcus Wyatt tells us what's on his cultural radar

Marcus Wyatt is a trumpet player and composer from Port Elizabeth. The South African Music Awards winner leads The Blue Notes Tribute Orkestra, which pays homage to the music of legendary South African jazz group The Blue Notes.

In 2015, he started Bombshelter Beast, the refreshing and unusual Afrobalkan ensemble that will be performing at this year's Cape Town International Jazz Festival at the end of March.

We caught up with Wyatt to find out what's on his cultural radar:

APP

There's a very cool music-related app called Amazing Slower Downer that allows you to slow songs right down without losing the pitch or tonality. Basically, you can figure out the nitty gritty in the middle of a piece of music, or transcribe your favourite songs/solos/lyrics.

BOOKS

Chris McGregor and The Brotherhood of Breath by Maxine McGregor. It's the incredible story of one of the giants of South African Jazz. McGregor was a founding member of the South African Blue Notes and The Brotherhood of Breath.

PLACES

Mozambique. I'm long overdue a scuba mission, and am planning a trip in April. Life seems less complicated underwater.