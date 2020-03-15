The A-Listers
Celebs get their coffee kick with a new 'Monate' brew
The do drew a crowd of coffee connoisseurs, blending captains of industry with a dash of celebrity glam
15 March 2020 - 00:00
Looking to wake up and smell the coffee in true Mzansi style?
Now you can with a brew called Monate Coffee, which adds a local twist to getting your caffeine fix...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.