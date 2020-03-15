Movie Review
Clint Eastwood's 'Richard Jewell' is a ballad of a real-life hero scorned
'Richard Jewell' tells the true story of a man wrongly accused of setting off a bomb and then acting the hero
15 March 2020 - 00:00
Clint Eastwood will be 90 years old in May. For the last decade of his career as a director, the gruff, righteous personification of all American heroism has focused his lens on ordinary people who, faced with extraordinary circumstances, step up and do the right thing no matter the threat to their personal safety or the unforeseen consequences of their actions.
As he's grown older, Eastwood has been less concerned with those who forcefully take destiny by the horns and kick the ass of injustice and has been more interested in little men who, faced with big challenges, don't lose sight of their all-American values...
