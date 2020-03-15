Art Talk

Coronavirus, xenophobia: Can the art industry survive these troubled times?

Lara Koseff and Londi Modiko, organisers of Joburg art show, UNDERLINE, share their thoughts

From Hong Kong to Venice, cultural events have been shut down in the wake of the rapidly spreading coronavirus (Covid-19). Once the disease is contained, what does the future hold for young art capitals, where global interconnection is key to sustaining a cultural economy?



This year began with scenes not dissimilar to a zombie apocalypse - droves of mask-wearing crowds, makeshift hospitals, empty public squares usually throbbing with tourists. The coronavirus has since led to travel bans, stocks falling to the lowest point since the Great Recession and the shut-down of China's massive economy...