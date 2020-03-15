Art

Figurative sculptor Justine Mahoney has created a 'Venus' for the digital age

'Mage', the artist's latest solo show in Cape Town, is filled with self-assurance and introspection

In Florence's Uffizi Gallery hangs a monumental painting from the 1400s by Italian artist Sandro Botticelli titled The Birth of Venus. It depicts the Roman goddess of love, beauty and desire, already an adult, floating onto shore, standing in a scallop shell, her naked body covered by her hands and long strands of golden hair.



For her current solo show at Cape Town's Southern Guild, local artist Justine Mahoney has created a Venus for a modern age, a bronze sculpture that pays homage to her namesake with 21st century attributes. Her hands, clasped behind her head, fully expose her nudity as her hair is brushed back by headphones. Shiny C-3PO legs hold rocket warfare and feet hide in candy-coloured trainers...